Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,370,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. 189,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

