Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,201. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

