Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,017. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

