Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.