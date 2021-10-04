Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 298,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,406. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

