Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.22. 653,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

