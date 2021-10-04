Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $61.95. 1,145,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

