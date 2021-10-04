Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 385 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

