Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,013,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

