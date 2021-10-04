Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.