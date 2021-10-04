Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 28833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

