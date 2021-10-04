Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.35% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $884,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,311. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.