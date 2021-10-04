Financial Review: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fulton Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Fulton Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.65 $178.04 million $1.08 14.65 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.84 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 25.29% 10.27% 0.97% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

