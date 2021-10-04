Financial Survey: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73% Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.64 $1.95 billion $0.92 12.88 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.69 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

