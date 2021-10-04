FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $120.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $119.09 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $17.88 on Monday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $583,498.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 878,863 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FireEye by 30.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 831,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

