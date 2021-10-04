First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.71

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 4189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.