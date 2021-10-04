First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

