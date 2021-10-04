First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of First Horizon worth $247,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

