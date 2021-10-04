First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.66 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 39,799 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.