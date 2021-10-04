First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Head-To-Head Survey

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92% First Mid Bancshares 18.31% 9.91% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital City Bank Group and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.50%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.96 $31.58 million $1.88 13.45 First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.66 $45.27 million $2.70 15.26

First Mid Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.