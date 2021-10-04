First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $75,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.45. 4,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.