First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 28.7% in September

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

