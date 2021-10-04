First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 28.7% in September

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
