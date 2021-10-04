First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

