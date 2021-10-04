First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Position Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF makes up 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned 5.09% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.