First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

