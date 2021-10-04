First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,956,000.

Shares of FTXR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,079. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

