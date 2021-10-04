First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,908. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

