First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.97. 82,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,299. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

