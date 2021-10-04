First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,498,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $53.68. 7,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

