First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Increased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

FIXD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 4,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

