Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.