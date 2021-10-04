Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.84

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

