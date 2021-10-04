FLETA Tops 1-Day Volume of $457,191.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. FLETA has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $457,191.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

