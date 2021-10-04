Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is Versant Venture Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Versant Venture Management LLC reduced its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,169 shares during the period. Flexion Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.7% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 1.99% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.21. 12,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,085. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.