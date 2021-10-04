FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $486,711.08 and $47.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

