Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 2,510 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.39.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.