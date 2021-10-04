Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £166.54 ($217.58).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at £147.70 ($192.97) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is £140.84 and its 200-day moving average is £140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.91 billion and a PE ratio of -354.21.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.