Folgory Coin (FLG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,871.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $38,871.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.