Footballcoin (XFC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $522,911.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

