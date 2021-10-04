Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 3,035,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,742,203. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.