Formation Fi Price Up 21.4% This Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

