Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 643060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

