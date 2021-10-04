Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 643060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.