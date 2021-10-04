Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FOX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after buying an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

