Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport stock remained flat at $$66.50 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.