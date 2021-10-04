Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fraport stock remained flat at $$66.50 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15.
About Fraport
