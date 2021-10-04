FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Up 54.2% in September

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 592,600 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

