Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 54.0% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The company has a market cap of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

