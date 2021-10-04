Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.32% of Freshpet worth $163,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,924,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Freshpet by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

