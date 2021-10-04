FUD.finance Price Reaches $13.07 on Major Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $13.07 or 0.00026492 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $298,281.53 and $1,391.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,047 coins and its circulating supply is 22,828 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

