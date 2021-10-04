Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $126,535.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $126,535.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

