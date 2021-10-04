FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

